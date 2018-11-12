NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a young suspect is on the run after escaping from officers in the Bronx.

CBS2’s Ali Bauman has learned from police that the 15-year-old girl was arrested for grand larceny near Sheridan Avenue and East 172nd Street.

She was placed in the back seat of a police car and handcuffed however, she was then able to somehow break free and escape while the car was stopped at a red light around 8:30 p.m. Monday night.

NYPD officers brought out ballistic shields and K-9 dogs to search a nearby apartment building in the Mount Eden section of the Bronx. After several hours of searching, the young fugitive is still on the loose.

The teen was last seen still wearing handcuffs and dressed in all black clothes.