NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Amazon will announce the location of its second headquarters Tuesday, and it appears New York City will be one of two winners.

News the corporate giant was eyeing the Big Apple broke last week, but we’ve been waiting for an official announcement.

CBS2’s Political Reporter Marcia Kramer confirms Amazon will split is second headquarters between Long Island City, Queens and Crystal City, Virginia.

This ends a yearlong search that generated interest from cities and towns across the country.

The move means the tech giant could bring about 25,000 jobs to Queens.

However, many have expressed concerns about how it could impact housing, commuting and infrastructure. Real estate industry experts say that won’t happen overnight.

City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer tweeted a rally flyer that read “say no to the richest company in the world robbing over $1 billion from state funding from our schools, transit and housing.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he supports the move.

“What has been underestimated here is the sheer magnitude of this vision,” he said Monday. “We’re talking about the single biggest economic development deal in the history of New York City.”