NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 3-month-old boy was found abandoned at a construction site in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.

The baby was found at around 8:30 a.m. at the site, located at New York Avenue near Lenox Road in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

A construction worker heard the boy crying and recovered him.

A woman who is believed to be the boy’s mother has been arrested.

The baby is in good condition and was taken to Kings County Hospital.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.