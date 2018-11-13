  • TV10/55On Air

SECAUCUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – For three decades, “Kosherfest” has been wowing many in the Jewish food industry.

Every year, the assortment of products grows and this year it’s bigger than ever however, this isn’t your grandma’s kosher food anymore.

Adam Kaufman of Exotic Sauce Packaging is bringing new tastes this year’s event at New Jersey’s Meadowlands Exposition Center.

“We are doing enchilada sauce, soy sauce,” Kaufman said.

That means sizzling wantons, a taste of Asia, at Kosherfest?

“Items like a dumpling sauce and miso dressing,” Kaufman added.

“There are so many types of food that people never ever thought would be kosher, today is kosher,” the event’s founder, Menachem Lubinsky explained.

Lubinsky founded Kosherfest 30 years ago and looked to bring together industry professionals so they could brain storm and share new products.

“There are almost 300,000 items here today that are kosher certified.”

With more than 420 booths and over 7,000 visitors from 21 countries, it’s the world’s largest kosher-certified products trade show in the world. Many exhibitors are now looking to target millennials.

“Kosher is very creative and unique,” food blogger Eve Elenhorn said.

Experts say the biggest trend in kosher product right now is spiralized veggies.

1113spiral Kosherfest Is Putting A New Spin On The Jewish Food Industry

Spiralized veggies at Kosherfest. (Credit: CBS2)

“People have been spiralizing veggies for a while now. We have commercialized them into a frozen packages,” Charles Herzog, vice president of purchasing and new products at Kayco said.

With the help from kosher.com – an entertainment website with thousands of recipes – younger generations are finding it easier than ever to cook kosher.

“For the first time, you can watch a food show that is completely kosher that you can take from our kitchen into yours,” the website’s VP of marketing, Kimberly Cassar said.

Kosherfest will also be going on through Wednesday at the Meadowlands Exposition Center, but it is only open to industry professionals.

