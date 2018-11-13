  • TV10/55On Air

Long Island City, New York, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – With Amazon heading to Long Island City, you may be wondering how the city came to be.

Long Island City was created in 1870, when eight hamlets and the Village of Astoria merged.

Many of the names of those hamlets should be familiar to Queens residents: Ravenswood, Hunters Point, Blissville, Sunnyside, Dutch Kills, Steinway, Bowery Bay and Middleton.

When it became its own city, itts population was between 12,000 and 15,000.

That changed in 1898, when the five boroughs – including Queens – were consolidated into the City of New York.

 

 

 

