NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD has released a sketch of a man they say is wanted for questioning following a hate crime in Brooklyn.

Ann Marie Washington, 57, spoke with CBS2’s Reena Roy after the attack.

She said she was punched and stabbed by a man yelling racial slurs inside the Church Avenue subway station around 7:30 p.m. last Friday.

Police described the suspect as a white man in his 30s.

Washington had to have lung surgery and remains hospitalized.

The Anti-Defamation League is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

“We condemn this apparent racially-motivated attack in the strongest of terms,” said Evan R. Bernstein, ADL Regional Director for New York and New Jersey. “As a community, we simply cannot allow events such as these to become normalized here in Brooklyn. We encourage anyone with information to contact the authorities, and hope that this reward facilitates the swift apprehension of the person behind this horrific assault.”

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams had accused the NYPD of not responding swiftly enough, to which the department said, “The NYPD takes all hate crimes seriously. The Hate Crime Task Force is actively investigating this assault.”

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.