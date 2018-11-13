  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMJudge Mathis
    4:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    4:30 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:00 PMFace the Truth
    5:30 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5 PM
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6 PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Eric Schneiderman, Local TV, Michelle Manning Barish, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman who accused former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman of physical abuse is speaking out, after a prosecutor announced that no charges would be filed against Schneiderman.

Activist Michelle Manning Barish says Schneiderman abused her during their year-and-a-half romantic relationship. Other women came forward accusing Schneiderman of similar behavior. On Tuesday, Manning Barish appeared on CBS This Morning.

michelle manning barish Schneiderman Accuser Calls On Former AG To Donate Campaign Funds To Womens Groups

Michelle Manning Barish (credit: CBS This Morning)

“I knew going in that I wouldn’t have personal justice in this case because my statute of limitations was up,” Manning-Barish said. “I went into it just so support the other women, and to make sure they had a stronger case in case they wanted to pursue it.”

Schneiderman’s downfall was swift and sudden. He was an outspoken supporter of the #MeToo movement, filing a lawsuit in February against Harvey Weinstein and the Weinstein Company over allegations of widespread sexual harassment and misconduct.

Manning-Barish called on Schneiderman to donate millions of dollars from his campaign fund to groups that assist abused women.

In a statement issued last week, Schneiderman said that he accepted “full responsibility” for his conduct and for the impact it had on his accusers.

“I appreciate that he has mad a blanket statement with an apology,” Manning Barish said. “I hope it’s sincere.”

Schneiderman said he’s committed to making amends to those he’s harmed, but Manning Barish said he never personally apologized to her.

CBS2 reached out to Schneiderman’s office to see where he plans to donate his remaining funds, but his representatives wouldn’t comment.

Letitia James was elected to succeed Schneiderman Tuesday. She will take over the post from Interim Attorney General Barbara Underwood, who was appointed to serve out the remainder of Schneiderman’s second term, through Dec. 31.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s