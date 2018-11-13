NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman who accused former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman of physical abuse is speaking out, after a prosecutor announced that no charges would be filed against Schneiderman.

Activist Michelle Manning Barish says Schneiderman abused her during their year-and-a-half romantic relationship. Other women came forward accusing Schneiderman of similar behavior. On Tuesday, Manning Barish appeared on CBS This Morning.

“I knew going in that I wouldn’t have personal justice in this case because my statute of limitations was up,” Manning-Barish said. “I went into it just so support the other women, and to make sure they had a stronger case in case they wanted to pursue it.”

Schneiderman’s downfall was swift and sudden. He was an outspoken supporter of the #MeToo movement, filing a lawsuit in February against Harvey Weinstein and the Weinstein Company over allegations of widespread sexual harassment and misconduct.

Manning-Barish called on Schneiderman to donate millions of dollars from his campaign fund to groups that assist abused women.

In a statement issued last week, Schneiderman said that he accepted “full responsibility” for his conduct and for the impact it had on his accusers.

“I appreciate that he has mad a blanket statement with an apology,” Manning Barish said. “I hope it’s sincere.”

Schneiderman said he’s committed to making amends to those he’s harmed, but Manning Barish said he never personally apologized to her.

CBS2 reached out to Schneiderman’s office to see where he plans to donate his remaining funds, but his representatives wouldn’t comment.

Letitia James was elected to succeed Schneiderman Tuesday. She will take over the post from Interim Attorney General Barbara Underwood, who was appointed to serve out the remainder of Schneiderman’s second term, through Dec. 31.