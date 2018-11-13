  • TV10/55On Air

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Train service into and out of Penn Station New York temporarily ground to a halt after a tugboat struck the oft-maligned Hackensack River Portal Bridge near Newark Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the vessel struck the bridge shortly after 1 p.m., prompting Amtrak and NJ TRANSIT hold trains on both sides of the bridge as crews inspected the incident.

NJ TRANSIT rail passes were being cross-honored by NJ TRANSIT and private carrier buses, and at PATH stations in response to the disruption.
Despite the service suspension, NJ TRANSIT said there were no immediate signs of damage to the bridge or signal issues.
Officials say trains were being allowed over the bridge, which has dealt with a laundry list of operational issues in recent months, shortly after 2 p.m.
