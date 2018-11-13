NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The search continues Tuesday for a 15-year-old girl who escaped police custody in the Bronx.

She was handcuffed behind her back when she escaped from a squad car around 8:30 p.m. Monday near 172nd Street and Sheridan Avenue in the Mount Eden section.

Police said the girl was taken into custody after she and another suspect stole a cellphone from someone who arranged to sell it to them through Facebook.

It’s unclear how she was able to escape the squad car.

Police said they know the girl’s name but are not releasing it yet.