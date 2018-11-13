NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s hard to believe, but Thanksgiving is only a week from Thursday.

This holiday travel season is expected to be the busiest since 2005. The Transportation Security Administration is assuring the public that it is ready, CBS2’s Hilary Lane reported Tuesday.

Diego Palacios and his family are among millions of Americans planning to fly for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“I think it’s an exciting time to disconnect and have fun with the family,” he said of his planned trip to Mexico.

AAA projects more than 54 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more this year. The TSA expects a record number of airline passengers.

“U.S. airlines are planning for 30.6 million people to travel,” said Sharon Pinkerton, the senior VP of Airlines for America.

TSA officials anticipate the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after the holiday will be the busiest, but said they’re ready to meet the demand.

“We have additional staff at all our checkpoints and throughout our airports. We have additional canine team. We have new X-ray technology, new credential authentication technology,” TSA administrator David Pekoske said.

The TSA is urging everyone to pack smart and enroll in trusted traveler programs. At New York’s LaGuardia Airport, some fliers said it’s a time saver.

“Every time I travel it makes it so much faster for me,” Cindy Segovia told CBS2’s Lane.

For those planning to hit the road, travel times in the most congested cities could be as much as four times longer than normal, with drivers in San Francisco, New York City and Boston expected to see the longest delays.

It will also take more time to get to the airport.

“Pack a little extra patience and serenity,” said Todd Hopley of the American Association of Airport Executives.

TSA officials said they continue to deal with persistent security threats. They’re asking travelers to report suspicious activities and Congress for more money to help keep passengers safe.