Filed Under:Hoodline

NEW YORK (Hoodline) – Looking to shake up your regular routine? From a pop-up art show to an inclusive dance party to a table tennis disco, check out these ideas for what to do in New York City this week, all clocking in at under $25 per person.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

New York City art show

https%3A%2F%2Fcdn.evbuc.com%2Fimages%2F48928904%2F109393218523%2F1%2Foriginal What To Do In NYC This Week For $25 Or Less

The New York City pop-up art show this Thursday will feature the work of 35 artists at M1-5 Lounge. Featuring DJ Beso, complimentary appetizers and a cash bar, guests will have the opportunity to purchase something original without incurring a gallery commission. The immersive exhibit, active in 12 cities around the U.S., is the brainchild of New York City Business Journal’s “2016 Woman of Influence,” Rachel Wilkins.

When: Thursday, Nov.15, 5-9 p.m.
Where: M1-5 Lounge, 52 Walker St.
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Freedom Party

https%3A%2F%2Fcdn.evbuc.com%2Fimages%2F51740500%2F202876063621%2F1%2Foriginal What To Do In NYC This Week For $25 Or Less

Considered the longest-running, old-school dance party in NYC history, the Freedom Party was founded in 2003. Expect a packed house full of people from all over the world, dancing and singing along to the sounds of hip-hop, rhythm and blues, and pop from the 80s through today.

When: Friday, Nov. 16, 5-10 p.m.
Where: (Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Silent disco and table tennis party for kids

https%3A%2F%2Fcdn.evbuc.com%2Fimages%2F50050408%2F36560711962%2F1%2Foriginal What To Do In NYC This Week For $25 Or Less

Bring the whole family to this all-ages silent disco party. Not only will there be three channels of family friendly music, but also tons of open ping pong tables.

When: Sunday, Nov. 18, 12-4 p.m.
Where: SPiN New York, 48 E. 23rd St.
Admission: $10-$25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

