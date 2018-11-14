NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Samaya’s got skills.

Samaya Clark-Gabriel is using her incredible basketball talent to bring an important message to her school, P.S. 309 in Brooklyn.

Samaya was accompanied by Harlem Globetrotters stars Bull Bullard and Hoops Green to help teach a lesson about bullying prevention.

It’s part of the Globetrotter’s T.E.A.M. Up at School program. created with the National Campaign to Stop Violence. T.E.A.M. stands for talk, empathy, ask and mobilize, and Samaya’s school was chosen to be the first in New York City to host the program.

Samaya invited the team to her school while performing with them at Madison Square Garden in 2017.

Globetrotters fans who want to get another look at Samaya’s dazzling dribbling can check her out with them again at Madison Square Garden next week. You can check out the Globetrotters’ schedule by clicking here.