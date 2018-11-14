NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Community leaders will hold a rally Wednesday in Queens, protesting Amazon’s decision to bring part of its second headquarters to Long Island City.

While the move could bring billions in investments and more than 25,000 jobs, many are worried about what it will mean for housing and the commute.

“It’s changing the face of Long Island City,” business owner Meir Newman told CBS2.

“If you want to come to our community, give to the community. And the best thing you can do is give some people jobs,” said Linda Larrymore, who lives in Queensbridge – the largest public housing complex in the country that’s located nearby.

She said she hopes the Queensbridge tenants will receive some of the jobs Amazon’s expected to bring.

“Those will be high-paying jobs, $150,000 per year average,” SVP of Global Corporate Affairs for Amazon, Jay Carney, said.

While many are on board with the jobs, they’re wondering how all those people will get on board the already struggling subway system.

“They’re building a helipad for Amazon, while we’re all struggling with the 7 train,” said one man.

“Amazon’s investment in transit infrastructure in this neighborhood would be good evidence they want to be good neighbors,” MTA rider advocate Lisa Daglian said.

“There’s the potential of adding a new LIRR stop… there’s potential of adding something like a shuttle bus from our ferry around the bigger community,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “I will look at every kind of option.”

The mayor and Gov. Andrew Cuomo shook hands Tuesday, very much in support of the mega-deal, but some local lawmakers say the city is giving up too much to Amazon.

“Close to $3 billion in tax breaks and subsidies and giveaways to the wealthiest man in the world – that was not on the table when we talked about this,” said City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer, who’s one of those behind the Say No to HQ2 rally planned for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.