PORTLAND, Ore. (CBS Local) — An Oregon mom battling terminal cancer is hoping to raise enough money to take her extraordinary family on one last special trip together.

Kimberly and Stuart Wall have eight children, four of them adopted last September, ages 4 to 13.

“The whole goal with adopting them was to give them everything they deserved and more, because they’ve had such a hard life up to this point,” said Kira Bracken, one of the couple’s daughters who is on leave from her job in Salt Lake City.

Unfortunately a year later, Kimberly learned she had stage 4 brain cancer.

"We're just making memories while we can," daughter says of mom with terminal cancer. https://t.co/DGv4FO4q83 — KSL 5 TV (@KSL5TV) November 13, 2018

“My mom was in the hospital, unconscious, after having brain surgery to remove a tumor they found the night before,” Bracken told KSL.

But doctors were unable to remove the tumor because of its position in the brain and had to turn to radiation for treatment.

“I feel very, very loved,” Kimberly said. “I have good family and good friends, and good kids. We’re plugging through.”

Her family has already raised more than $12,000 on GoFundMe for a cruise and a trip to Disney World with the kids.

“My mom really wants to have a last family trip with the kids,” said Bracken.