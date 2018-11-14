  • TV10/55On Air

Filed Under:Broadway, Hamilton, Local TV, New York, NYPD, World Kindness Day

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An NYPD officer is being praised for helping a tourist score Broadway tickets.

The officer came to the rescue when the tourist came up $20 short for “Hamilton” seats.

The woman, named Geraldine, was visiting New York City for the first time from Ireland. She said she had been standing in line for days when she found out she didn’t have enough money.

She ran for help from Officer Ricardo DiCandia, who pulled a $20 bill from his pocket.

Geraldine sent a note to the mayor’s office, saying, “We were totally overjoyed and beyond grateful when he opened his wallet and just handed us $20. My eldest daughter was crying when she was speaking to him. It was without doubt the best night that would not have been possible without Officer DiCandia’s generosity and kindness.”

The NYPD shared the story on social media Tuesday, praising Officer DiCandia on World Kindness Day.

