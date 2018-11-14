NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A police officer’s actions are under review after a crash in Brooklyn involving a driver who had some kind of medical episode.

Witnesses say the officer was violent and screaming expletives, reports CBS2’s Dave Carlin.

The NYPD is reviewing the conduct of the police officer shown in a cell phone video trying to get a driver out of a car.

For seven seconds he appears to aggressively tug at the possibly injured man and make him comply, then another officer intervenes and stops it.

A man named Slava asked CBS2 not to use his last name after he shared some additional video showing the wild scene.

He and other witnesses say the same driver had slammed into parked cars along 18th Avenue in Borough Park, plus a moped, poles and street signs and more.

Slava says it appeared to him that the driver was ill and disoriented.

“Maybe his heart is not good, maybe his leg is not good,” he said.

He says he saw the officer ordering the man out of the car. Some thought the man could not properly respond.

CBS2 showed this video to retired NYPD Detective Sergeant Joseph Giacalone, who trains police officers.

“We see that the driver is not complying but he may not be able to because he’s medically emergency or he’s injured,” said Giacalone. “Sometimes you have to step back and look at the bigger picture before you take action.”

“I have seen the video,” said NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea. “Throughout the NYPD we hold our officers the highest standards. The incident will be under review.”

A day later people walking by through the scene and seeing the damage say this neighborhood is lucky no one was killed.

The driver was taken to the hospital where witnesses say they heard him say he was suffering chest pains.

CBS2 learned the officer will undergo refresher training at the very least.