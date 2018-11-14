NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Brace yourselves, New Yorkers — winter is coming.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the 20s or even teens in some parts of the Tri-State area overnight, setting the stage for the first significant snowfall of the year.

WATCH: Sanitation Department Discusses Preparations For Thursday Snow

Thursday will start off bright and sunny, but things are expected to turn real grey, and real messy, real fast.

Areas north and west of the city can expect to see upwards of five inches of the white fluffy stuff, with the city and surrounding suburbs likely getting between one and three inches of wet snow. Much of Long Island and areas south of the city will probably see a coating to an inch, with rain taking over across the area by early Friday morning.

The NYC Department of Sanitation has issued a Snow Alert for Thurs, Nov. 15, 2018 at Noon. Snow fighting equipment will be ready for any winter weather. More: https://t.co/fKy2AUW7Dc pic.twitter.com/y7hF7a6f7X — NYC Sanitation (@NYCSanitation) November 14, 2018

The New York City Department of Sanitation issued a snow alert for Thursday starting at noon. In addition, the city’s Department of Transportation announced alternate side parking regulations will be suspended on Thursday to facilitate snow operations throughout the five boroughs.

A code blue is also in effect as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, with temperatures expected to plummet below freezing ahead of the winter blast.

A #CodeBlue will be in effect as of 4 PM today as we're expecting temperatures to drop below freezing tonight. Outreach teams are ready to assist anyone in need of shelter but we need your help — contact 311 if you see anyone at risk. pic.twitter.com/pCIVoIMoQE — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 14, 2018

