MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) – The Burlington County prosecutor will announce new developments in a controversial GoFundMe case involving a New Jersey couple and a homeless veteran.

Mark D’Amico and Kate McClure set up the account for Johnny Bobbitt after they say he spent his last $20 to buy gas for McClure when she was stranded on a highway in Philadelphia.

In August, Bobbitt sued, claiming he never received most of the $400,000 raised.

Police raided the couple’s home in Florence, N.J., seized a new BMW, cash and jewelry.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina is planning a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Bobbitt’s lawyer says he has been told the money is gone. It’s unclear what happened.

