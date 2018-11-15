STORM WATCHNor’easter On Its Way; Some Area Schools Closing Early
MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) – The Burlington County prosecutor will announce new developments in a controversial GoFundMe case involving a New Jersey couple and a homeless veteran.

Mark D’Amico and Kate McClure set up the account for Johnny Bobbitt after they say he spent his last $20 to buy gas for McClure when she was stranded on a highway in Philadelphia.

gofundme Prosecutors To Announce New Details In Case Of NJ Couple Who Created GoFundMe For Homeless Man

In August, Bobbitt sued, claiming he never received most of the $400,000 raised.

Police raided the couple’s home in Florence, N.J., seized a new BMW, cash and jewelry.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina is planning a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Bobbitt’s lawyer says he has been told the money is gone. It’s unclear what happened.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

