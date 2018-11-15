ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS Local) — Charles Dion McDowell faces multiple drug-related charges but people on social media are only interested in one thing: the size of his neck.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, located in the Western Highlands of Florida, arrested McDowell, 31, on several charges, including eluding police and drug possession with intent to deliver.

The sheriff’s office posted McDowell’s mugshot on Facebook on Tuesday. And it didn’t take long for the image to go viral, opening a floodgate of neck puns.

“You people should be ashamed of yourselves,” wrote Ramon Ross. “All this neckativity isn’t right at all.”

“Y’all come on,” said Facebook user Diamond Duchess. “He gotta lotta weight on his shoulders right now.”

“His neck is still at LARGE!!!” joked Barry Jacobs.

“If he gets out, what (is) he (gonna) do necks,” said Christopher Gordon.

He’s “up to his neck in charges,” said Dustin Gilland.

“All the police had to do was coneck the dots,” wrote Eric Sokol.

The post had more than 246,000 comments, 230,979 shares and 48,000 reactions as of Thursday afternoon.

McDowell is currently being held at the Escambia County Jail on a bond of $57,000.