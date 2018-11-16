SNOWVEMBERCheck Latest Weather Conditions And School Closings
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have released surveillance video showing the man suspected of slashing a subway rider Wednesday in Brooklyn.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on board the 2 train near the Nevins Street station.

Police said the suspect had been arguing with the 38-year-old victim before pulling out a sharp object.

2924 18 btrs robbery 11 14 18 Police: Surveillance Shows Man Accused Of Slashing Subway Rider In Brooklyn

(Credit: NYPD)

“The victim told me it was a box cutter,” witness Alex Urbelis told CBS2. “He was able to wrestle the box cutter away from the perpetrator. At which point he threw it away. The person picked it up again, and as he was leaving the train he slashed his face and then ran out the door as the doors closed.”

Police are searching for a 25 to 40-year-old man with light skin.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

