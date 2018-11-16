NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – With all the mess and citywide failures caused by Thursday’s snowstorm, New Yorkers are looking to Mayor de Blasio and demanding to know why the city was not prepared.

CBS2’s Reena Roy reports that the issue now is: the mayor is making it extremely difficult to find him Friday.

The entire city was at a standstill Thursday night, with cars bumper to bumper well into the overnight hours amidst countless accidents on local roads.

It was a disorderly mess that many blamed on the city’s response.

New Yorkers have been sounding off on Twitter since the storm began.

Some users blasted City Hall’s response to a storm that had been predicted for days, calling de Blasio “incompetent” and calling for the “unprepared” two-term mayor to “step down” as a result of the failure.

Many also complained they didn’t see enough plows or salt trucks on roads to bail out thousands of commuters left stranded on the covered roads.

Instead of addressing those concerns in a press conference scheduled for noon Friday, the mayor pushed it back to 3 p.m.

What’s on de Blasio’s agenda instead of storm recovery? A 1:45 p.m. Skype call, pushing his progressive talking points, for the Harkin International Disability Employment Summit in Washington D.C.

The mayor did speak to two media outlets by phone Friday morning about Thursday’s disastrous commute.

“I was out in the middle of traffic stuck with everyone else,” de Blasio claimed.

“We are going to do a full review of what happened here. I’m not happy with the end result.”

CBS2 spoke to the city’s sanitation commissioner, Kathryn Garcia, about the city’s lack of preparation.

“What really hampered us is when the George Washington Bridge closed down because it is such an important node in the transportation system of the region,” Garcia explained.

It hurt us on the West Side Highway, the FDR, the Major Deegan… we had a lot of equipment in those areas that basically came to a standstill.”

All the chaos has New Yorkers worried about what the rest of the winter will be like if the city couldn’t even handle a few inches on Nov. 15.