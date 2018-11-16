  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PM2 Broke Girls
    8:00 PMDr. Phil
    9:00 PMWLNY News at 9PM
    10:00 PMJudge Judy
    10:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMMacGyver
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jennifer McLogan, Long Island, Lt. Michael Murphy, Michael Murphy, Navy SEALs, West Sayville

WEST SAYVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The memory of Navy SEAL hero Michael Murphy from Long Island will be kept alive with a new military museum in his honor.

In 2007, he was the first member of the navy to be awarded the Medal of Honor since the Vietnam War, reports CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan.

A Hollywood movie, “Lone Survivor,” was made about the final hours of his life in Afghanistan, dying while trying to save fellow soldiers in a gunfight with the Taliban.

The Navy has also commissioned a destroyer in his honor.

READ: Boy, 14, Arrested After Medal Of Honor Veteran’s Memorial Vandalized

Now an official groundbreaking has taken place for a Navy SEAL Museum in Murphy’s name.

“So many accolades for him but honestly, he was the most humble person,” said mother Maureen Murphy.

She says the museum will be a living and breathing memorial to her son.

“I’m very proud of what this is going to do for the community,” she said.

The spectacular Sea Air and Land museum will be located in a Suffolk County park on the Great South Bay where Lt. Murphy trained to become a Navy SEAL.

“His favorite saying, ‘Education will set you free,’ so a museum fits right in with his legacy,” said father Daniel Murphy.

More than $2 million in donations poured in as hundreds of Michael Murphy’s military classmates, friends and neighbors pledged money, labor and supplies for the museum.

“We thought, ‘Oh this is going to be costly, now we have people coming out of the woodwork,’” said Daniel Murphy.

“These are the elite of our country, these are the people who everyday are doing things that are unimaginable to most of us.to protect the values that this nation represents, and to keep this world safe,” said Suffolk County executive Steve Bellone.

The museum is expected to open next November.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s