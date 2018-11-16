SNOWVEMBERCheck Latest Weather Conditions And School Closings
Anne Hathaway, Anthony Bourdain, Chris Rock, George R.R. Martin, New Jersey, New Jersey Hall of Fame, Samuel Alito, Whoopi Goldberg

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP)Anne Hathaway, Chris Rock, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, Whoopi Goldberg, George R.R. Martin and Anthony Bourdain are among the latest nominees to the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

The organization announced its list of 50 nominees for the 11th class Friday. Inductees will be announced in January, and the indication ceremony will be held in May.

Other nominees include actors Danny Aiello and Peter Dinklage; singer Patti Smith; “Jaws” author Peter Benchley; writer Gay Talese; former Federal reserve Chairman Paul Volcker; former NBA player Rick Barry; former NBA Commissioner David Stern and former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue.

Last year’s inductees 2017 included Debbie Harry, Steven Van Zandt, Gloria Gaynor, The Four Seasons, soccer player Carli Lloyd and MLB pitcher and broadcaster Al Leiter.

Online public voting at njhalloffame.org runs through Dec. 15.

