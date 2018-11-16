  • TV10/55On Air

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A coyote sighting is again causing a scare for people in Westchester County.

Residents captured photos of the coyote seen roaming close to homes and schools in New Rochelle on Friday morning.

The animal was also spotted in a wooded area near Clove Road.

The coyote prompted a lock-in at New Rochelle High School for about two hours as a precaution. The school says it notified parents via a robocall.

Coyote sighting in September in the county were reported in September and earlier in July.

While attacks on humans are rare, coyotes are known to attack and kill cats and small dogs. As a result, experts advise against leaving pet food outside since doing so could draw your cat or dog closer to a hungry coyote hunting for its next meal.

