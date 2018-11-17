  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:30 PMHow I Met Your Mother
    6:00 PMHow I Met Your Mother
    6:30 PM2 Broke Girls
    7:00 PM2 Broke Girls
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMCollege Football
    7:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMBull
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal accident, Local TV, Major Deegan Expressway, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One person is dead and a teenage girl is in critical condition after a crash on the Major Deegan Expressway Saturday morning.

According to police, a Ford Econoline slammed into the back of a truck just before 7 a.m. on the southbound side of the Deegan near Brooke Avenue.

The 30-year-old woman driving the van was dead when first responders arrived at the scene.

Three other passengers were inside the van, including a 14-year-old girl who is reportedly in critical condition at a local hospital.

A 28-year-old man and 12-year-old boy were also in the wreck and were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.

Authorities say the driver of the Volvo Tractor the van struck from behind stayed at the scene and was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Police have not made any arrests however, the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is still investigating what led to the deadly crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s