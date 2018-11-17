NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One person is dead and a teenage girl is in critical condition after a crash on the Major Deegan Expressway Saturday morning.

According to police, a Ford Econoline slammed into the back of a truck just before 7 a.m. on the southbound side of the Deegan near Brooke Avenue.

The 30-year-old woman driving the van was dead when first responders arrived at the scene.

Three other passengers were inside the van, including a 14-year-old girl who is reportedly in critical condition at a local hospital.

A 28-year-old man and 12-year-old boy were also in the wreck and were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.

Authorities say the driver of the Volvo Tractor the van struck from behind stayed at the scene and was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Police have not made any arrests however, the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is still investigating what led to the deadly crash.