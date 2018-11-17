  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    12:00 AMToni On! New York
    12:30 AMLaura McKenzie's Traveler
    01:00 AMLast Man Standing
    01:30 AMLast Man Standing
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:35 AMLeverage
    02:35 AMInside Edition
    03:05 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Astoria, Local TV, New York, Queens, Reena Roy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A robbery at a deli in Queens ended with a worker shot and rushed to the hospital Saturday night.

Witnesses describe hearing screaming before seeing the victim on the ground in front of Mahin Deli and Grocery on 36th Avenue in Astoria. Police say three masked men walked into the store just after 8:30 p.m. and were somehow able to take off with $2,000 in cash.

The 30-year-old victim tried running after them, and that’s when police say the alleged bandits opened fire and struck him in the leg. Witnesses say the trio then hopped into a minivan and sped off.

In the meantime, good Samaritans rushed over to help the worker who was badly bleeding. Some of them tell CBS2 the staff at the deli are part of the community.

“He was on the ground with his hand on so I opened up his belt and tied him up where he got shot,” Mahamdol Hoque said. “He couldn’t move his leg but other than that he was talking.”

Officials tell CBS2 the worker was taken to NYC Health+Hospitals/Elmhurst with non-life threatening injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s