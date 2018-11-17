NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A robbery at a deli in Queens ended with a worker shot and rushed to the hospital Saturday night.

Witnesses describe hearing screaming before seeing the victim on the ground in front of Mahin Deli and Grocery on 36th Avenue in Astoria. Police say three masked men walked into the store just after 8:30 p.m. and were somehow able to take off with $2,000 in cash.

The 30-year-old victim tried running after them, and that’s when police say the alleged bandits opened fire and struck him in the leg. Witnesses say the trio then hopped into a minivan and sped off.

In the meantime, good Samaritans rushed over to help the worker who was badly bleeding. Some of them tell CBS2 the staff at the deli are part of the community.

“He was on the ground with his hand on so I opened up his belt and tied him up where he got shot,” Mahamdol Hoque said. “He couldn’t move his leg but other than that he was talking.”

Officials tell CBS2 the worker was taken to NYC Health+Hospitals/Elmhurst with non-life threatening injuries.