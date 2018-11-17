  • TV10/55

BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (CBSNewYork) – President Trump arrived in California Saturday afternoon and will survey the devastation from a deadly wildfire in the northern part of the state.

Fire officials have now raised the death toll in the “Camp Fire” to 71 however, they are still trying to locate more than 1,000 people who are still unaccounted for.

The Camp Fire – which began on Nov. 8 – has destroyed the town of Paradise and heavily damaged outlying communities.

More than 5,500 firefighters have been battling the fire, which is now about 50 percent contained.

The president has blamed the state’s fires on poor forest management.

Head to CBS News for more on the California wildfires.

