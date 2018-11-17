  • TV10/55

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have made an arrest after one of their own was ambushed and assaulted in Brooklyn.

Authorities say 32-year-old Aleksejs Saveljev is now facing multiple assault charges in connection with the Nov. 8 attack on a rookie NYPD officer.

An off-duty officer was attacked in broad daylight on Nov. 8 in Brooklyn. Police reportedly arrested the suspect on Friday night. (Credit: NYPD)

An off-duty officer was attacked in broad daylight on Nov. 8 in Brooklyn. Police reportedly arrested the suspect on Friday night. (Credit: NYPD)

The 29-year-old officer was reportedly out walking his dog in Sheepshead Bay when Saveljev allegedly attacked.

The officer suffered a cuts, bruises, and a broken cheek bone in the assault. The officer was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. He’s since been treated and released.

Saveljev is expected to be arraigned on Saturday.

