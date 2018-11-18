  • TV10/55

Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday mornin’ everybody! It’s a cold start to the day with some extra clouds in the area. It’ll stay on the chilly side this afternoon with temps in the low 40s, and we won’t see as much sun as yesterday.

CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

A weak frontal system will approach from the west and could set off a few showers…maybe some snow showers well north & west of NYC. We’re not expecting anything like Thursday’s storm, but a few higher elevations could pick up an inch of snow.

CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

Monday will still be chilly with temps in the mid 40s and a lingering shower chance. Tuesday will be colder with a few flakes & drops possible…then a big cool down just in time for Turkey Day…stay tuned!

