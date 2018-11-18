  • TV10/55

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock and Cindy Hsu introduce Archie and Manny.

Archie is a seven-year-old, seven-pound Maltese with some allergies which are now totally under control.

Archie is very loving and sweet with people, but because he was brought up alone, he is not fond of other dogs. Archie is also hypoallergenic, housebroken, and wee wee pad trained.

1118archie Furry Friend Finder: Archie And Manny

7-year-old Maltese Archie (Credit: CBS2)

Manny is a four-year-old, nine-pound, hypoallergenic Maltipoo who was a present to a grandmother who could not keep up with him.

Manny is a young, friendly, and active pup who loves going for walks, playing fetch, or just running around.

1118manny Furry Friend Finder: Archie And Manny

4-year-old Maltipoo Manny (Credit: CBS2)

We also have a furry friend update this week.

Simba and Nala have a new forever home with Annie and Dan. Simba also has a new name – Simon.

1118adopt Furry Friend Finder: Archie And Manny

Simba (now Simon) and Nala with their new owners in New Jersey. (Credit: CBS2)

Nala and Simon are growing up quickly and love to play in their new yard in New Jersey.

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.

