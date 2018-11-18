  • TV10/55

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A homeless woman is in hot water after allegedly creating quite a ruckus on Sunday afternoon.

The woman is accused of stealing a car with a toddler inside and driving out of control before injuring a person and hitting several parked cars, CBS2’s Reena Roy reported.

Hours later, the toddler was safe and the suspect was behind bars.

The wild ride came to a stop at the intersection of Crescent Street and Belmont Avenue in Brooklyn. Police said the 52-year-old woman, identified as Adrea Arnold, drove recklessly for several blocks with a 2-year-old in the backseat.

homeless2 Police: Homeless Woman Stole Car, Caused Chaos In Brooklyn

A homeless woman is accused of carjacking a vehicle with a 2-year-old child inside, and then going on a reckless driving spree before crashing. (Photo: CBS2)

Police said it all began at a gas station nearby on Sutter and Euclid avenues just before 1:30 p.m. Witnesses said the suspect was asking people for money when a 29-year-old driver pulled up to get gas. He went inside to pay and that’s when Arnold allegedly jumped in and drove off with the baby inside. Police said she hit a 36-year-old man a few blocks away and then continued for another block before losing control and slamming into several parked vehicles, totaling a Jeep.

Police said the woman tried to run but a good Samaritan stopped her and officers arrived to make the arrest.

“The left side of my vehicle is totally mashed in,” said Lori Thompson of East New York. “I went up the street, the lady was screaming hysterically a baby was in the car. People were trying to get the baby out of car. When the child came out the child was just confused. Where am I? What am I doing here? She was in shock and that was sad.”

Arnold was being held at the 75th Precinct, where she is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping, reckless endangerment and grand larceny. Meanwhile, CBS2 has learned the baby and person who was hit were both taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

