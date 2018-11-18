Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Pumpkins are a traditional and popular squash to cook with around Thanksgiving and for good reason too!
They’re great for pies, pancakes, and even muffins.
Chef Max London from Mrs. London’s Bakery in Saratoga Springs shared his recipe for the perfect holiday pumpkin muffin with CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu.
Pumpkin Muffins – One batch of 12
Ingredients:
- 12 oz. cake flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoon cinnamon, ground
- 1 teaspoon nutmeg, grated
- ½ teaspoon cloves, ground
- ¼ teaspoon allspice, ground
- 8 oz. unsalted butter (softened to room temperature)
- 14 oz. granulated sugar
- 14 oz. pumpkin puree (preferably libbys)
- 4 whole large eggs (let sit out for 30 minutes)
- 6 oz. golden raisins
- streusel
- raw pumpkin seeds (pepitas)
To make the muffins:
- Preheat oven to 425 °F
- Line a muffin pan with 12 large muffin cups
- Sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda and all spices into a bowl. Add salt and whisk all together.
- In a mixing bowl fitted with the paddle attachment, add butter and cream on medium-high speed until smooth. Add sugar and beat until light and fluffy.
- Add pumpkin puree and mix to combine
- While mixing on low speed, add eggs one at a time, scraping down sides and bottom of bowl. Mix until just combined.
- On low speed, add dry ingredients in two additions and mix until incorporated.
- Remove bowl from mixer and fold in golden raisins with spatula. Using a large portion scoop or spoon, evenly fill 12 large muffin cups (around ¾ cup each) and top each muffin with 2 tablespoons streusel and 1 tablespoon pumpkin seeds.
- Place muffin pan on a larger baking pan and place in preheated oven. Immediately reduce the temperature to 325 °F and bake for 45-50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out just clean.
- Remove from oven. When cool enough to handle, remove muffin cups from pan and allow to cool on a plate or platter.
- Store in an airtight container or cover in plastic wrap. Can keep for 3-4 days.