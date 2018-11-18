NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Pumpkins are a traditional and popular squash to cook with around Thanksgiving and for good reason too!

They’re great for pies, pancakes, and even muffins.

Chef Max London from Mrs. London’s Bakery in Saratoga Springs shared his recipe for the perfect holiday pumpkin muffin with CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu.

Pumpkin Muffins – One batch of 12

Ingredients:

12 oz. cake flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoon cinnamon, ground

1 teaspoon nutmeg, grated

½ teaspoon cloves, ground

¼ teaspoon allspice, ground

8 oz. unsalted butter (softened to room temperature)

14 oz. granulated sugar

14 oz. pumpkin puree (preferably libbys)

4 whole large eggs (let sit out for 30 minutes)

6 oz. golden raisins

streusel

raw pumpkin seeds (pepitas)

To make the muffins: