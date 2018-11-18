NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Dozens braved the chilly temperatures for the annual Westchester Polar Plunge on Saturday.

Scantily clad participants raced in and out of the water at Glen Island State Park as part of the “Freezin’ for a Reason” event.

The cause – which is now in its 10th year – is sponsored by Special Olympics New York and raises money to help more than 68,000 athletes train and compete.

Those taking the plunge said they’re happy to help despite the cold waters of the Long Island Sound.

“Shocking to say the least, that’s why we call it freezing for a reason, you gotta freeze a little, but it’s fun,” event organizer Kaitlin Brennan said.

Organizers say they raised more than $140,000 Saturday, well over their goal of $125,000.