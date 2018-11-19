It’s an inactive day, thankfully, we’ll just be stuck in the grey more often than not. Even our temperatures will fall short of normal again with highs only around 50°.

Showers will make a comeback tonight, but mainly overnight and into early tomorrow morning. It will still be on the chilly side with temps falling into the low 40s.

Tomorrow will start off with some clouds, but we should even see a little clearing into the afternoon. Temperatures won’t recover much though, so expect highs to be stuck in the mid 40s or so.

As for Wednesday, we’re looking at some sunshine with even a snow shower possible into the afternoon. Highs that day will struggle to reach 40°.