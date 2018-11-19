  • TV10/55On Air

Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

It’s an inactive day, thankfully, we’ll just be stuck in the grey more often than not. Even our temperatures will fall short of normal again with highs only around 50°.

nu tu skycast 3d tonight4 11/19 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Showers will make a comeback tonight, but mainly overnight and into early tomorrow morning. It will still be on the chilly side with temps falling into the low 40s.

nu tu surface 2 11/19 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will start off with some clouds, but we should even see a little clearing into the afternoon. Temperatures won’t recover much though, so expect highs to be stuck in the mid 40s or so.

nu tu 7day auto weather app11 11/19 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

As for Wednesday, we’re looking at some sunshine with even a snow shower possible into the afternoon. Highs that day will struggle to reach 40°.

