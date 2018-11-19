YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police in Yonkers say a duffle bag full of human remains was found Monday afternoon near a local bank.

According to authorities, police were called to a Wells Fargo bank on Odell Avenue just after noon over a report of a suspicious package in the area.

After ruling out that the bag contained explosives, officers discovered the human remains inside the bag that was left by a nearby dumpster.

“Detectives from the Major Case Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene, interviewing subjects and witnesses, canvassing for surveillance video, and processing forensic evidence,” Yonkers police said in a press release.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to call the Yonkers Detective Division at 914-377-7724 or text the key word “YPD” plus the tip to 847411.