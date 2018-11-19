NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Closing arguments will get underway Monday in the murder trial of Chanel Lewis, the man accused of killing Queens jogger Karina Vetrano in 2016.

The prosecution and defense teams will make their final case to jurors ahead of deliberations.

Lewis, 22, is accused of killing 30-year-old Vetrano while she was jogging in Spring Creek Park near her family’s home in Howard Beach.

The case is nearing a close after nearly two years and two weeks of graphic testimony, with both Vetrano’s parents sitting in the courtroom.

Last week, there were gasps in the courtroom as Lewis’s legal aid attorney rested their case after calling just one witness. Investigator Jennifer Burke testified for less than 10 minutes and answered a handful of questions about visiting the crime scene.

The most damaging evidence is a videotaped confession from Lewis himself.

“This girl jogging… And you know, one thing led to another,” he told investigators. “Hitting her and stuff like that.”

His lawyer has argued the confession was coerced during a six-hour interrogation in isolation.

Jurors also heard from Vetrano’s father, who described when he discovered his daughter’s badly beaten body that had been sexually abused.

The defense tried to discount DNA findings by introducing the possibility police could have made mistakes while collecting evidence at the scene.

If found guilty, Lewis faces up to life in prison.