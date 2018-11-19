  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCorrupt Crimes
    07:30 AMKiller Mysteries
    08:00 AMThe Doctors
    09:00 AMCheaters
    09:30 AMCheaters
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chanel Lewis, Howard Beach, Janelle Burrell, Karina Vetrano, Local TV, New York, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Closing arguments will get underway Monday in the murder trial of Chanel Lewis, the man accused of killing Queens jogger Karina Vetrano in 2016.

The prosecution and defense teams will make their final case to jurors ahead of deliberations.

Lewis, 22, is accused of killing 30-year-old Vetrano while she was jogging in Spring Creek Park near her family’s home in Howard Beach.

The case is nearing a close after nearly two years and two weeks of graphic testimony, with both Vetrano’s parents sitting in the courtroom.

Last week, there were gasps in the courtroom as Lewis’s legal aid attorney rested their case after calling just one witness. Investigator Jennifer Burke testified for less than 10 minutes and answered a handful of questions about visiting the crime scene.

The most damaging evidence is a videotaped confession from Lewis himself.

“This girl jogging… And you know, one thing led to another,” he told investigators. “Hitting her and stuff like that.”

His lawyer has argued the confession was coerced during a six-hour interrogation in isolation.

Jurors also heard from Vetrano’s father, who described when he discovered his daughter’s badly beaten body that had been sexually abused.

The defense tried to discount DNA findings by introducing the possibility police could have made mistakes while collecting evidence at the scene.

If found guilty, Lewis faces up to life in prison.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s