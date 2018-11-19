QUEENS VILLAGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A home health aide from Queens allegedly went on a shopping spree using her 93-year-old patient’s credit cards.

Nassau County Police say Indira Harricharran, 47, took her Island Park patient’s cards and went shopping throughout Nassau County on several occasions in September and October.

Police say she posed as a joint account holder on the cards.

Harricharran faces grand larceny, identity theft, criminal possession of stolen property and other charges.

She’s expected to face a judge on Monday.