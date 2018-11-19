  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    1:00 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    1:30 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:island park, Local TV, Queens Village

QUEENS VILLAGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A home health aide from Queens allegedly went on a shopping spree using her 93-year-old patient’s credit cards.

homehealthaide Home Health Aide Accused Of Going Shopping With 93 Year Old Patients Credit Cards

Indira Harricharran (credit: Nassau County Police)

Nassau County Police say Indira Harricharran, 47, took her Island Park patient’s cards and went shopping throughout Nassau County on several occasions in September and October.

Police say she posed as a joint account holder on the cards.

Harricharran faces grand larceny, identity theft, criminal possession of stolen property and other charges.

She’s expected to face a judge on Monday.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s