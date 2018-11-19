LYNBROOK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Nassau County village of Lynbrook is home to 20,000 residents, but the population could soon get a boost if a new housing project is given the green light.

Homeowners, however, are demanding transparency, saying they know little about the plan, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Monday.

They’re stringing holiday lights in Lynbrook. Part of the village’s quaint shopping district is already in the mood with wreaths and toy soldiers.

But not everyone here is joyous.

“We’re not Queens. We don’t want that out here. We pay high taxes for a slice of a little bit of suburbia and that would be an eyesore,” homeowner Alan Pawelsky said.

Lynbrook has formed a community alliance to fight what residents call a no-bid giveaway — a proposed four-tiered parking garage, and a $75 million, 200-plus unit apartment complex for rentals.

“We don’t need renters coming in and increasing our tax bill. We’re extremely upset the mayor is not taking time to sit with us,” said Antoniella Tavella of the Lynbrook Community Alliance.

A petition has been circulated and protesters have been going door to door near the train station, which is across from the location of the proposed development.

“I actually live four blows away from this project. I’m not for some of the aspects, but I’m definitely in favor of some sort of development,” homeowner Lawrence Swing said.

Proponents are in favor of affordable housing for future generations. Smart growth near public transportation. Business owner Harry Levitt, a past president of the Lynbrook Chamber of Commerce, said the time has come.

“Twenty years ago when we started our Business Improvement District we had also commissioned a bare-bones study,” Levitt said.

And it suggested more parking and rental housing to revitalize downtown, but now some fear that will bring traffic, noise, congestion and saturated schools.

“I’ve got a baby here that I would like to send to good schools in Lynbrook in a handful of years. I don’t want it to be overcrowded and lose what we have,” homeowner Sylvana Bonacci said.

Homeowners are wondering why three public hearings on the project have been cancelled. Mayor Alan Beach, in a statement, said the developer’s application was incomplete, and that he and board will put residents’ interests first.

Proponents say Rockville Centre, Farmingdale, Bay Shore and Patchogue have boosted their downtown economies by building transit-oriented apartments.