TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy isn’t taking any chances with winter weather after the mess that followed last week’s snowstorm.

Gridlock left some commuters stranded for hours – both on the roads and on the rails.

Last week, the governor called for a review of the state’s response and demanded answers from the Port Authority. The Department of Transportation commissioner also offered an apology.

MORE: ‘I Understand… The Frustration’: N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy Speaks Out About Storm Response That Left Thousands Stranded

On Sunday night, state officials were concerned about a small storm affecting the northern part of New Jersey. The storm tracked to the north, but a second stronger system could move through Monday night.

Murphy said the state is ready to respond as needed.

“Particularly in those thorny areas where we invariably have had accidents. It’s bringing the roads preemptively. It’s all the pre-actions that the state police will take, that the board of public utilities will take,” he said.

New Jersey residents can learn more about preparing for a winter storm by clicking here.

