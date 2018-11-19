BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say a squirrel is to blame for power outages that affected thousands of people in upstate New York.

New York State Electric and Gas says the squirrel got into its substation in the Buffalo suburb of Lancaster Sunday and knocked out three substations, leaving 12,000 customers without power.

NYSEG says people in Alden, Marilla, Cheektowaga and Clarence were affected.

Officials say two substations were restored by 2:45 p.m. Sunday. The third was restored at 3 p.m.

