Thanksgiving

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – How long do you microwave a turkey?

That simple – and bogus – question has taken over the internet, with young people baiting their parents with the question and then posting the responses online.

It’s called the #TurkeyChallenge.

To learn how to actually perfectly cook your turkey, click here.

“Have I taught you nothing? I feel like a complete failure,” one father wrote.

One mother threatened to jail her daughter if she tried it.

Kids aren’t the only ones getting in on the fun.

It made one mother question how she had raised her children.

“Have you been drinking?” one parent asked.

“Why you trying to play me?” one parent asked.

“Did I do a terrible job teaching you?” one parent asked.

For tips on how to avoid a disaster as you prepare your Thanksgiving meal, click here.

