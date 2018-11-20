By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

There are a few passing rain and snow showers north of NYC this morning. Some drops might make there way down to the city very early, but do not let it ruin your day.

They will pass as fast as they came and the rest of your day is cold, but dry. Temps drop tomorrow night ahead of a possibly record cold Thanksgiving Holiday. Like all time record cold.

The all time record is a high of 26° in 1901: I’m forecasting 28° – Frigid. Winds will be strong & cold. Out the door this morning: upper 38-42°. Today’s high: 43-47°. Have a great day.