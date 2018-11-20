CBS CHICAGO:4 Dead, Including Police Officer And Gunman, After Shooting At Mercy Hospital
Filed Under:local, Weather

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

There are a few passing rain and snow showers north of NYC this morning. Some drops might make there way down to the city very early, but do not let it ruin your day.

1119weather1 11/20 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

They will pass as fast as they came and the rest of your day is cold, but dry. Temps drop tomorrow night ahead of a possibly record cold Thanksgiving Holiday. Like all time record cold.

1119weather2 11/20 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

The all time record is a high of 26° in 1901: I’m forecasting 28° – Frigid. Winds will be strong & cold. Out the door this morning: upper 38-42°. Today’s high: 43-47°. Have a great day.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s