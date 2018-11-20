The clouds will continue to break up this afternoon as higher pressure starts to nose its way in. It will still be on the chilly side though with temps maxing out in the mid and upper 40s.

Our skies will clear up nicely tonight while colder air spills in. The combination of the temps and winds will make it feel rather chilly out there with feels like temps of about 25° at dawn.

There will be a mix of clouds and sun tomorrow ahead of our arctic cold front. This may even trigger a late day snow shower or snow squall, so don’t be surprised if you see some flakes. As for temps, they’ll only max out at around 40°, but it will never feel like it — low to mid 30s at best.

Then, on Thanksgiving, we could be talking record cold and wind chills in the teens!