Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

The clouds will continue to break up this afternoon as higher pressure starts to nose its way in. It will still be on the chilly side though with temps maxing out in the mid and upper 40s.

nu tu skycast 3d tonight5 11/20 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Our skies will clear up nicely tonight while colder air spills in. The combination of the temps and winds will make it feel rather chilly out there with feels like temps of about 25° at dawn.

nu tu surface1 11/20 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

There will be a mix of clouds and sun tomorrow ahead of our arctic cold front. This may even trigger a late day snow shower or snow squall, so don’t be surprised if you see some flakes. As for temps, they’ll only max out at around 40°, but it will never feel like it — low to mid 30s at best.

nu tu 7day auto weather app12 11/20 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Then, on Thanksgiving, we could be talking record cold and wind chills in the teens!

