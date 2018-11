ROCHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Authorities have issued a statewide AMBER Alert for Ta’niyah Williams.

The one-and-a-half year old was last seen with her father Terrence Williams near Dewey Avenue in Rochester Monday.

AMBER ALERT **RETWEET** The Rochester Police Department has activated the New York State AMBER Alert and is investigating a child abduction that occurred on Dewey Ave, in Rochester, New York at about 8:00 PM on 11/19/2018. pic.twitter.com/mTsTuomT9e — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) November 20, 2018

Ta’niyah is 2’11” and weighs 22 pounds.

Terrence Williams, 27, is 5’7″ and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-866-NYS-AMBER or 911.