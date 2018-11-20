HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island day care owner is facing charges after toddlers in her care were found wandering alone in Nassau County.

Police said a 44-year-old driver spotted the children around 10:50 a.m. Monday along Jerusalem Avenue near Eighth Street in Hicksville.

A 3-year-old girl was standing in the right lane, while a 2-year-old boy was in the grass nearby.

Police said the children had left Chella’s Childcare on Jerusalem Avenue through an unlocked back gate.

The owner, 24-year-old Graciela Castro, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.