NORTH SALEM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Tuesday morning road rage incident ended in an arrest, New York State Police said.

It happened at 8 a.m. on the exit ramp for Exit 8 on I-684 in the town of North Salem.

Details of the incident are still unclear, but New York State Police say a law enforcement officer who was in traffic saw what was developing between the two motorists, identified himself and subdued the suspect.

New York State Troopers arrived a short time later and took the suspect into custody.

  1. Gene Rey says:
    November 20, 2018 at 10:42 am

    What about the moron that CAUSED the “road rage”…most often they do something stoopid that is a violation and causes the “road rage”…did THEY get a ticket? THEY rarely do, if ever.

