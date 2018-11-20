Comments
NORTH SALEM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Tuesday morning road rage incident ended in an arrest, New York State Police said.
It happened at 8 a.m. on the exit ramp for Exit 8 on I-684 in the town of North Salem.
Details of the incident are still unclear, but New York State Police say a law enforcement officer who was in traffic saw what was developing between the two motorists, identified himself and subdued the suspect.
New York State Troopers arrived a short time later and took the suspect into custody.
Check back soon for more information on this developing story.
What about the moron that CAUSED the “road rage”…most often they do something stoopid that is a violation and causes the “road rage”…did THEY get a ticket? THEY rarely do, if ever.