NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s Thanksgiving Thursday, Black Friday and Cyber Monday – but Travel Nightmare Tuesday?

AAA says tonight is the worst time to travel.

Sit back, relax and prepare for brake lights and bumper-to-bumper traffic.

“It’s only Monday, and I don’t know what’s going on but look at it,” one woman said Monday night.

“I thought I’d try a day earlier, try to beat a lot of the traffic, but I still hit it,” a man added.

MORE: Thanksgiving Travel To Be The Busiest In 13 Years, AAA Says

This holiday season, AAA predicts the highest travel volume in over a decade.

“If you leave any time in the evening over the next few days, you’re going to hit traffic. It’s unavoidable,” said Robert Sinclair, of AAA.

Between 3 and 6 p.m. Tuesday will likely be the worst.

Many feel it’s too soon after sitting in hours of traffic during last week’s snowstorm when Manhattan froze in gridlock.

SEE IT: CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis Gets Photobombed By Possum

“Last Thursday really, really sticks in people’s minds, as far as how bad traffic can be. They really want to get out ahead of time. So it’s just shifting the crush from one day to another,” Sinclair said.

The westbound stretch of Route 495 from New York City to New Jersey is expected to be one of the busiest areas in the country, along with the Hutchinson River Parkway and the Belt Parkway.

“We’re anticipating 300,000 breakdowns – of just our members – over the holiday travel period,” said Sinclair.

If you’re traveling by airplane, expect it to be slow near airports. AAA says flights are up this year compared to last.

The Port Authority said it’s putting extra traffic agents at terminals and positioning tow trucks for quick response.

A few tips: Check your tires, fill up your gas tank and make sure your cellphone is fully charged before leaving.

AAA says in most cases, the best times to travel are on Thanksgiving Day, Friday and Saturday. But if you have to leave earlier, be prepared for delays.