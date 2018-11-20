(CBS Local) — With colder weather upon us, a lot of people are pulling out their space heaters to heat their home.

However, they can be dangerous if used improperly.

Morgan County Fire & EMS in Utah warned the public Saturday about potential fire hazards if space heaters are plugged into power strips.

“These devices are not designed to handle the energy load of a space heater and can overheat causing a fire hazard,” said the Facebook post, which has since gone viral.

When a similar post from an Oregon Fire Department also went viral last year, researchers at CBS affiliate WFMY-TV went to a lab at George Washington University for a demonstration.

They plugged two heaters needed 3,000 watts into a 2,000-watt power strip. There was no meltdown or fire but only because their strip that had a fuse that blew, a feature many cheaper strips don’t have.

Experts say the safe way to use a space heater is to plug it directly into the wall.

Also, never use an extension chord and never leave a space heater unattended.

The National Fire Protection Association says heating equipment is the second-leading cause of U.S. home fires and the third leading cause of home fire deaths.