By Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

We’re seeing more clouds this afternoon with the anticipation of a few passing snow showers, primarily north and west. It will be a little gusty, too, so even though the low 40s are in reach, it will only feel like the 30s.

With the exception of an early evening snow shower, it will be a precipitation-free night. The real story will be the cold as temperatures crash to only around 20°. This will be paired with a gusty wind, so expect wind chills to dip into the single digits around the area.

We’re in for a sunny Thanksgiving, but boy will it be cold! We’re talking wind chills in the single digits and teens all day with highs only in the 20s — bundle up!

As for Black Friday, it will remain sunny and cold, but the good news is the winds will be lighter.

