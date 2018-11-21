NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a tragic day in Brooklyn, where a construction worker was fatally struck by falling construction material at a work site in Clinton Hill.

Chopper 2 was over the emergency response at the six-story mixed use building project near the corner of Myrtle and Marcy Avenues just before noon.

Police say 44-year-old Over Paredes, of Newark, was hit by the falling object while work was ongoing at the site. He was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull where he succumbed to his injuries.

The city’s Department of Buildings is investigating the cause of the accident.