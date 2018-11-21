HAPPY THANKSGIVINGFill In The Blank: It's Not Thanksgiving Without ____
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMThe King of Queens
    7:00 PM2 Broke Girls
    7:30 PM2 Broke Girls
    8:00 PMDr. Phil
    9:00 PMWLNY News at 9PM
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMSurvivor
    9:01 PMSEAL Team
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Clinton Hill, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a tragic day in Brooklyn, where a construction worker was fatally struck by falling construction material at a work site in Clinton Hill.

Chopper 2 was over the emergency response at the six-story mixed use building project near the corner of Myrtle and Marcy Avenues just before noon. 

Police say 44-year-old Over Paredes, of Newark, was hit by the falling object while work was ongoing at the site. He was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull where he succumbed to his injuries.

The city’s Department of Buildings is investigating the cause of the accident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s